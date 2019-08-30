Slight chance for Saturday t’storm then hot, humid, and dry

Hot and mainly dry weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex for the entire week ahead. High temperatures could again flirt with triple digits over part of the area next week. Hurricane Dorian will likely not directly impact our area.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and once again climbed into the low to middle 90s. Outflow from storms last night to our north has moved through much of the area and triggered a few pop-up t’showers. We will once again see a slight chance for a little bit of rain mainly over the western half of the area Saturday afternoon. However, most of the area will stay dry and all of the area will get hot. Look for lows Saturday morning in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Saturday will again climb to the low to mid 90.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

An area of upper-level high pressure will expand into the middle of the country next week. This high will put a lid on any hope of seeing any rain across the area. It will also work to keep temperatures near or above normal. Expect overnight lows to warm to the middle 70s area-wide. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 90s. A few spots could once again see triple-digit heat during the middle of next week.

Latest Drought Monitor shows moderate drought developing over parts of the ArkLaTex.

With a hot and dry forecast expect all next week and the latest drought monitor indicating that moderate drought has developed over much of the area, it is possible that we could soon start seeing burn bans issued for part of the area. Click here to check on if your county is included in an outdoor burning ban.

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. The storm is slowing down and that will give it more time to strengthen. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a category 3 hurricane this afternoon. They continue to indicate that we could see a category 4 storm before landfall early next week. Click here to see LIVE updates on our Tracking the Tropics page as new advisories are issued by NHC.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 93/71.

–Todd Warren

