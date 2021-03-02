Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday with above-normal temperatures. Expect another quick shot of rain Friday that will lead to more pleasant weather for the weekend.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with areas of rain finally coming to an end. It was another chilly day with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50. Sunshine has gradually returned to most of the area during the afternoon.

Thanks to upper-level high pressure, we will see plenty of sunshine for the next few days. Look for Wednesday to get off to a rather cold start with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thanks to the sunshine, we will see daytime highs return to the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows another clear night on the way Wednesday night and plenty of sunshine for Thursday. Our next disturbance will then approach from the northwest and increase the clouds over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We will then see a good chance for mainly showers Friday as the disturbance moves through the area. Clouds will quickly decrease Friday night setting the stage for a pleasant weekend. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows this weekend will mainly be in the 40s.

Thanks to the widespread two the six-inch rain totals that we received over much of the area, area lakes and rivers are on the rise. The Red River is forecast to stay below flood stage as are most area lakes. Runoff from the heavy rain in SW AR could bring minor to moderate flood conditions to Lake Bistineau. We will also have to keep an eye on the levels at Lake Claiborne.

The good news is that the long-range weather picture is looking drier with more rain possible by the end of next week. We should continue to see above-normal temperatures with highs next week in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Rain could increase once again by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren