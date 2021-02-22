Sunshine and warming trend continue through Tuesday

Sunshine will stick around into Wednesday with spring-like temperatures. A very wet weather pattern begins Thursday and will continue into most of next week.

Monday was a sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began mainly in the 30s and 40s and have warmed to the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be warmer after a cold start. Look for a clear sky Monday night. Temperatures will dip to the mid to upper 30s. Despite that cold start, daytime highs Tuesday will soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will start to see a change in our weather pattern Wednesday. After a sunny start, clouds will be on the increase with a slight chance for a scattered shower. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. The threat of rain will increase Thursday with near-normal temperatures. This rather soggy weather pattern will stick around through the weekend and into next week. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as if we will see much of a severe weather threat. The best chance for a few thunderstorms will likely be Sunday.

It appears that we will see the potential for some heavy rain during this stretch. A blend of models shows rainfall totals in the week ahead in the two to four-inch range. Some models do show heavier amounts of five to eight inches. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the northern half of the area.

The good news is that the mild temperatures will stick around. Daytime highs in the week ahead will stay in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will eventually settle into the 50s. The longer-range weather picture shows the threat for rain continuing through next Friday.

–Todd Warren