Sunshine to return with below normal temperatures

A quiet weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex for possibly more than a week. Cooler air will hang around for a few days followed by a big warm-up next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler day in the ArkLaTex behind a cold front that moved through the area. Temperatures this afternoon have settled into the 50s over most of the area. Drier air is beginning to move into the area. As expected, we have seen wind gusts exceed 30 mph at many locations during the day. Look for the clouds to decrease this evening giving way to a clear sky tonight. Below normal temperatures will settle into the area to close out the work week and begin the weekend. Thursday will begin with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, highs Thursday will return to the mid to upper 60s.

We will likely see plenty of sunshine once again Friday with the below normal temperatures continuing. Lows will be in the low to middle 30s with some scattered frost possible Thursday night. Daytime highs Friday will return to the mid to upper 60s. As warmer air begins to return to the area Saturday, look for quite a few clouds to begin the weekend. It is doubtful that the clouds will bring any rain. Temperatures Saturday will stay below normal thanks to the clouds with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine will return on Easter Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be rather chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs Sunday will soar into the low to middle 70s. That warming trend will accelerate next week as the dry weather pattern continues. Look for daytime highs to eventually settle into the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 60s.

Most of next week is looking dry. There is one model indicating some rain will be possible next Thursday but most keep us dry. We could see an uptick in the chance for showers and thunderstorms by the end of next weekend.

–Todd Warren