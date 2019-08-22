The chance for the scattered storm to increase starting Friday

Temperatures return to normal levels with an increase in scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. Above normal temperatures will return to begin next week. September could begin with a decent cooldown.

Thursday was yet another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and warmed back to the mid to upper 90s. Expect a slight cool down for Friday as the clouds and chance for the scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorm will increase. Temperatures Friday morning will once again begin in the mid-70s. Look for daytime highs to reach the low to mid-90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the northern and southern edges of the area. This activity will slowly move towards the middle of our area. Look for the storms to quickly come to an end Friday evening.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

We will likely see this scenario play out once again Saturday and possibly Sunday. Rain chances for Friday and the weekend will be in the 30 to 40% range. It still appears that most of the area will receive rainfall totals of less than 1/2″. A few one-inch totals over the northern edge of the area. See the latest 36-hour outlook from Futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure will once again build over our area to begin next week. This will reduce the rain threat and allow temperatures to once again climb to above normal levels with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday. We could see the threat for rain increase again late next week as a cold front approaches the area. Look for highs by the end of the week to fall to the low 90s. Behind the front, we could see below normal temperatures by next weekend with highs falling to the 80s and lows falling to the 60s. This is still not set in stone, so keep your fingers crossed!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/72.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.