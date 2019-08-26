Thunderstorms expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

Weakening band of storms possible over much of the ArkLaTex late Monday night through Tuesday morning. More storms possible Wednesday with a drier pattern returning for the rest of the week.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s and warmed to the mid to upper 90s. We will likely see some cooler temperatures for the next few days thanks to more clouds and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. We will likely see a weakening complex of thunderstorms move into the northern half of our area late tonight. This band will continue to weaken as it moves south through the rest of the area Tuesday morning. Expect some sunshine to mix in with the clouds Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely begin in the low to middle 70s Tuesday morning. Expect daytime highs to range from the upper 80s over the northern half of the area to the low to middle 90s over the south.

A front will bring a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southwestern half of the area Wednesday. Expect lows Wednesday morning to be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Models now indicate that an inch to an inch and a half of rain will be possible over the northern half of the area. Lighter rainfall amounts of one half inch or less will be possible over the southern half of the area.

Rain potential through Friday morning

A drier weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. Expect below normal overnight lows starting Friday morning. Lows will likely dip into the middle 60s over the northern half of the area and the upper 60s over the south. Look for lows to return to the low to middle 70s for most of the area by the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will gradually return to the low to middle 90s.

Shreveport 7 day forecast

Texarkana 7 day forecast

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/71.

–Todd Warren

