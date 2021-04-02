Warmer temperatures for the Easter weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds

Clouds will float over the ArkLaTex Friday night and will mix with some sunshine this weekend. A warming trend will begin with temperatures eventually returning to the 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Friday was a mostly sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex. After lows this morning in the low to middle 30s, daytime highs have climbed into the mid to upper 60s. A warming trend will begin as we go through the Easter weekend. Thanks to quite a few clouds Friday night, lows Saturday morning will not be as cold. Temperatures Saturday will likely begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will see daytime highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We still have a weakening upper-level disturbance to our west that will increase the clouds over our area Friday night. As this system passes to our south this weekend, expect some sunshine to mix in with the clouds. It still doesn’t appear as if we will have much of any rain threat. Models continue to show that any rain that does develop will stay well to our south. The weekend will end with a partly cloudy sky Sunday. The warming trend will continue with lows Easter morning in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will warm to the middle 70s.

Look for the warming trend and dry conditions to continue into the first half of next week. Overnight lows will likely warm to the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will return to near 80 Monday and into the middle 80s Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain and some thunderstorms will return late Wednesday and especially Wednesday night. There are still some differences in the models on the location of the disturbance that will bring the rain threat. Consequently, it is a bit early to predict the extent of any severe weather threat that we could face. Models do show some rather unstable air will be in place so some strong storms will be possible. As of right now, it appears that the best chance for stronger storms and heavier rain will be to our north. The model below shows that rainfall amounts should be rather light, however, other models show some locations could receive amounts of ½ to one inch.

We likely won’t see much of a cooldown behind this system. Next week will close with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will only return to the low to middle 50s. It still looks quite possible that our weather pattern could remain relatively quiet through the middle of April.

–Todd Warren