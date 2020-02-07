Closings
Warming trend Friday.. rain returns late this weekend and continues for much of next week

Weather Headlines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a very cold morning, a warming trend will return this afternoon carrying our highs into the 50s and low 60s. Scattered rain chances are expected late in the weekend and rain is expected for much of next week. 

This morning skies have cleared somewhat and temperatures are very cold as we have settled into the mid-20s. If you parked outside, you will have to scrape the windshield. Expect to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of the day with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.

Friday forecast

While we will be dry today, our next cold front will move in this evening. It won’t bring any rain but it will reinforce the dry air and bring a comfortable Saturday with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with highs near 70 degrees. A chance of rain will move in Sunday, mainly after the noon hour.

A series of fronts and upper-level disturbances will move across the region next week. This will keep the chance for rain and thunderstorms high Monday through Wednesday. While the severe weather threat looks low early in the week, we’ll have to keep an eye on Wednesday as a system moves thorugh. 

Due to the repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms we will likely see a heavy rain threat develop. Forecast models are showing widespread 2 to 3 inch amounts, with possible accumulations in the 4+ inch range. The exact location of the heaviest rainfall will come into better focus in the upcoming days.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 62° 34°

Saturday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 48°

Sunday

71° / 61°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 80% 71° 61°

Monday

65° / 50°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 65° 50°

Tuesday

54° / 44°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 54° 44°

Wednesday

54° / 46°
Showers
Showers 50% 54° 46°

Thursday

55° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

