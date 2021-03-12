Weekend begins with warm Saturday and ends with rainy Sunday

The mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm weather continues to start the weekend. A front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday. More rain returns for the middle of next week followed by more normal temperatures.

Friday was yet another mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm day. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s and warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect much of the same Saturday. We will once again see lots of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine mixed in. Rain chances will remain rather slim. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the lower 60s and will once again return to the upper 70s to lower 80s for daytime highs.

We continue to watch a front that will push through the area Sunday. The instability associated with this system has always looked rather limited. It is becoming more apparent that the severe weather risk associated with this front will consequently be rather low. The Storm Prediction Center has removed our area from all risk at this time. We will have to keep an eye on any changes that could potentially develop. Sunday will begin with a cloudy sky. A band of showers with some thunder will likely move through late in the morning and during the afternoon.

It still appears that rainfall from this event should be rather limited. Futurecast shows amounts of less than ½” for most of the area. We will likely add to these totals during the middle of next week as a second disturbance moves through the area. We will see a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. The heaviest rain could fall late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of right now, severe weather is not expected with this system, however, we will have to keep an eye on it.

Cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind this second system. Sunshine will return Thursday and could stick around through next weekend. Next week will begin with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will end with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will fall from the upper 40s to the lower 50s at the beginning of the week to the low to middle 40s by the end of the week. We could see the return of some thunderstorms by the beginning of the following week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren