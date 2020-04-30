Weather perfection Thursday, heating up this weekend into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What a difference 24 hours makes, as we are moving from a pattern of severe weather to a dry, warm and comfortable end of April and start to May.

It is on the chilly side this morning as early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure is strengthening to our west and that will keep a dry northwest breeze flowing across the region today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, no humidity, and all-day sunshine. After a windy day yesterday, a northwest breeze will be lighter at 5 to 10 miles per hour today.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

This ridge of high pressure will do a few things for us. First, and most importantly, it will shut off the constant severe weather we have been dealing with for the past 3 weeks. It will also bring a big warm-up as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will return to the mid 80s Friday and Saturday, and we will push 90 degrees Sunday and Monday.

A few disturbances passing to our north this weekend may bring a few clouds especially Sunday, but the rain will stay away.

Our next chance for rain will move into the region next Tuesday/Wednesday. If the forecast holds it looks like most of this would fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning so impacts will be low, and severe weather does not look likely. Expect temperatures to cool off by next Wednesday.

7-day forecast

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play