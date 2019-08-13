WeatheRate is the only independent weather forecast verification company in the United States.

It has patented WeatherTracker II software that compares local TV weather forecasts with observed conditions to reveal who’s the most accurate. Every day, 365 days per year, WeatheRate reviews four-day forecasts from local TV stations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. It verifies high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, and fog. Accuracy in predicting severe weather and timing of precipitation also comes into play.

The forecast and actual observed weather data are fed into the Weatherate’s WeatherTracker II software, which compares the forecast with the actual observed conditions. Through a series of mathematical calculations, the software determines which TV stations have the best and most accurate forecasts through a one year period. Then, every March, Weatherate will offer their seal of approval to the one TV station in each city that provides the most accurate weather forecasts.

Because WeatheRate is not affiliated with any TV stations or the companies that own them, you can trust them to tell you who’s really most accurate in your WeatheRated city.