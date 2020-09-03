Wednesday evening live update: Heavy rain expected to return Wednesday night..why you might wait on getting too excited about next week’s drop in temperatures

It still looks like we will see some heavy rain develop across parts of the ArkLaTex tonight. It still appears that the heaviest rain will be between Texarkana and Shreveport from East Texas to South Arkansas. Look for the rain to become more scattered for the rest of the workweek.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

A very weak front might provide a little bit of humidity relief this weekend. That will be followed by a return to normal temperatures early next week.

A second cold front will bring a chance for a decent cooldown late next week. There is a great deal of uncertainty in exactly how cool we will get. Stay Tuned!

