Wednesday looking windy and much colder..warming trend begins Thursday

A surge of cold air will invade the ArkLaTex starting Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip below freezing Wednesday night. Above normal temperatures return by the weekend as our streak of dry weather continues.

Tuesday was a clear to partly cloudy day for most of the area. Temperatures were cooler than yesterday and it appears that the cooling trend will continue through Wednesday night. A surge of colder air will enter the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Look for clouds to be on the increase late Tuesday night. We will begin Wednesday with lots of clouds and temperatures that will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The clouds will give way to some sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Despite that sunshine, a strong northwesterly wind will bring the coolest day of the week. Highs will likely dip into the 40s and low 50s. That northwesterly wind will become calm Wednesday night. That combined with a clear sky and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 20s.

A warming trend will then begin Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday that will stick around through the weekend. Highs Thursday will stay below normal in the low to middle 50s. We should see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday, the mid to upper 60s Saturday and the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Overnight lows during this time will slowly recover to the mid to upper 30s.

Next week will begin with a shift in our weather pattern. A large upper-level trough will develop over the southeastern US. This will create a southwesterly flow above us the will bring clouds and a chance for some rain starting Monday. This disturbance will move across the middle of the country Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will bring a threat for some thunderstorms Tuesday. If we are going to see any severe weather during the next week and a half, this would be the time that we could see it. The jury is still out on if we will see any severe weather and if we do, just how widespread it could be. Stay tuned.

Click here at 8:30 pm this evening for tonight’s live weather update. I will have the latest on our pleasant weather pattern for most of the week ahead, the chance for storms next Tuesday and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.