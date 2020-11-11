Wednesday morning will be cooler, with a pleasant afternoon on the way, a slight chance of rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler air is moving into the ArkLaTex this morning so it will feel like Fall early in the day, ahead of a comfortable afternoon. The weather pattern will be dry through Friday with a chance of rain returning to some areas this weekend.

Grab a jacket if you live anywhere along and north of I-20. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s north of I-30, in the mid-40s in Texarkana, and in the 50s in Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, and Minden. It’s going to be a quick warm-up today with temperatures rising through the upper 60s by the late morning, and winding up in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

We are working through some clouds before noon south of I-20, but we will stay dry today with mostly sunny conditions taking over late this morning and throughout the afternoon.

The remainder of the week is setting up nicely. The cool mornings will continue with comfortable afternoons with highs in the 70s. We may see clouds increase Friday ahead of a weekend cold front.

There is a lot of uncertainty with how our weekend cold front will play out. It looks like we could see rain develop late Saturday across the northern ArkLaTex. Some of the forecast models have shifted the rain into Sunday, so until we have a better handle on the situation it’s difficult to nail down exact timing and impacts. Accumulations do look to be on the light side, so outdoor plans look to be unaffected in most areas but check back for updates. Weekend highs will be in the 70s, and the cooler air will arrive behind the front early next week as highs will dip into the 60s next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Eta is now expected to accelerate and turn to the northeast moving into Florida today and tomorrow. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex or along the Louisiana coast.

