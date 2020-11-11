Your Local Election Headquarters
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Wednesday morning will be cooler, with a pleasant afternoon on the way, a slight chance of rain this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooler air is moving into the ArkLaTex this morning so it will feel like Fall early in the day, ahead of a comfortable afternoon. The weather pattern will be dry through Friday with a chance of rain returning to some areas this weekend.

Grab a jacket if you live anywhere along and north of I-20. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s north of I-30, in the mid-40s in Texarkana, and in the 50s in Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, and Minden. It’s going to be a quick warm-up today with temperatures rising through the upper 60s by the late morning, and winding up in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

We are working through some clouds before noon south of I-20, but we will stay dry today with mostly sunny conditions taking over late this morning and throughout the afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The remainder of the week is setting up nicely. The cool mornings will continue with comfortable afternoons with highs in the 70s. We may see clouds increase Friday ahead of a weekend cold front.

There is a lot of uncertainty with how our weekend cold front will play out. It looks like we could see rain develop late Saturday across the northern ArkLaTex. Some of the forecast models have shifted the rain into Sunday, so until we have a better handle on the situation it’s difficult to nail down exact timing and impacts. Accumulations do look to be on the light side, so outdoor plans look to be unaffected in most areas but check back for updates. Weekend highs will be in the 70s, and the cooler air will arrive behind the front early next week as highs will dip into the 60s next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Eta is now expected to accelerate and turn to the northeast moving into Florida today and tomorrow. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex or along the Louisiana coast.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss