Wednesday night cold front to bring a little rain and cooler temperatures

The warm and rather windy conditions will continue through Wednesday. A cold front will bring a little rain and much cooler temperatures. The threat of rain will return late Sunday and again next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Tuesday was a rather windy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 50s and low 60s with quite a few low clouds over the area. Thanks to some afternoon sunshine mixing in with the clouds, afternoon temperatures have returned to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect much of the same Wednesday. We will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will likely be in the lower 60s. Tomorrow’s morning low clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. The strong south wind will return and help warm us back into the low to middle 80s.

A cold front will enter the northwest edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon and will bring a chance for a few scattered showers. The rain will likely increase Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as the front continues to move southeast through the area. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather is highly unlikely. Thursday will likely begin with some clouds. A lingering shower will be a slight possibility mainly over the southeast edge of the area. Sunshine will spread over the entire area during the day Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the low to middle 60s.

Rainfall totals will be very light as most models, including Futurecast, show rainfall potential to be ¼” or less. It’s possible that most locations will receive less than 1/10”. Our next chance of rain will hold off until late Sunday or Sunday night. This disturbance is also looking rather weak so rainfall should once again be limited. Temperatures leading up to this system’s arrival should gradually warm back up to the low to middle 70s this weekend.

Next week will begin with some sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday. That rain could become rather heavy on Thanksgiving day with thunderstorms possible. It’s a bit early to speculate on the extent of any severe weather threat. As of right now, it appears that we could see an inch or two during the beginning of the long Thanksgiving weekend. High temperatures next week will likely remain in the 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s.

-Todd Warren