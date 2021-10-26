Wednesday storms give way to windy and cooler weather

Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Wednesday with severe weather possible. Thursday and Friday will be very windy and much cooler with sunshine returning. Halloween weekend looks sunny and pleasant.

Our warm weather pattern continued Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the 50s and lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the 80s over most of the area. Changes are on the way Wednesday. We will likely get off to another warm start for this time of year with lows Wednesday morning in the mid to upper 60s. Expect highs Wednesday to be in the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will bring thunderstorms to the area.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Weakening thunderstorms will likely approach the western edge of the area late Tuesday night. This activity will march across the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning and early afternoon. A second line of thunderstorms will likely develop along a cold front over the western half of the area Wednesday afternoon. These storms will strengthen as they move across the area late in the afternoon and evening. We will then stay mostly cloudy most of Wednesday night. Sunshine will return Thursday.

Severe weather will be possible Wednesday. As of right now, the risk is looking highest over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex where a few scattered reports of wind damage will be possible. The severe risk will be more isolated across the rest of the area. The Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal to slight severe weather risk over the area. An isolated tornado will be possible, but that risk will likely be highest closer to the coast of Texas and Louisiana.

The workweek will end with very windy and cooler conditions Thursday and Friday. We will likely see a NW wind of 20 to 25 mph Thursday. We will see below-normal temperatures for a change Thursday and Friday with highs likely in the 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine for Halloween weekend. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. Our next chance of rain will likely return by the middle of next week.

-Todd Warren