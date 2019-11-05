Wednesday to be warmer ahead of strong Thursday cold front

Look for above-normal temperatures to stick around for one more day. A strong cold front will bring rain and big cool down to close the workweek. We will warm up some this weekend and then cool down again early next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex as a weak cold front has made its way through the area. Rain with this front has been very limited as the vast majority of the ArkLaTex has remained dry. Temperatures began in the 50s north and 60s south and warmed into the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for above-normal temperatures to stick around for Wednesday as we wait on a stronger cold front to invade the area Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday will likely begin in the mid to upper 50s and will rebound to the low to middle 70s. Most of the area will stay dry with a chance for some rain late in the day over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Colder air will begin to move into the area Thursday as the second cold front dips south. Models continue to indicate that the heaviest rain with this front will be over the northern edge of the area where amounts could exceed one inch. The rain will likely diminish in intensity during the day Thursday as it expands to the south. Futurecast continues to show that rainfall totals over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will likely stay below one-half inch. Highs Thursday will be cooler in the low to mid-60s. Friday will likely be the coldest day of the workweek. We will begin with lots of clouds and end with some afternoon sunshine. Despite this sunshine, we will likely struggle to climb into the low to mid-50s for daytime highs Friday afternoon.

We will be between disturbances this weekend. That means we should expect plenty of sunshine and a quick warming trend. Daytime highs will weekend will return to the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Even colder air will approach the area Monday and bring another shot at a few showers. Some models continue to indicate that we could see some of the coldest air of the season behind this front by the middle of next week. Overnight lows could dip below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s. It still appears that most of the middle of November will see below-normal temperatures for our area. Check back to this article for the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook in a live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

