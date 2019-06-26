Wednesday to bring hot and humid weather.. slight chance for storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will bring a dry pattern to most areas, a trend which will continue through Friday with only the chance of a few stray showers or storms in the upcoming days. The chance for thunderstorms will increase as we move into the weekend.

Due to the rainy pattern near the region yesterday, we are still dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning. A small ridge of high pressure will build into the region today, and that will keep most areas dry. On the back side of this ridge the sea-breeze will activate again today, and this could push a few isolated showers or storms in mainly across east Texas and Louisiana. Any rain should be short-lived and result in light accumulations. See the latest 36-hour loop of futurecast below:

36 hour future clouds and radar.

Temperatures will begin the day in the low 70s, warm into the mid-80s by noon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s, close to normal for late June. Expect this pattern to continue through Friday.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will brush the coast this weekend and bring scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Morning outdoor plans should be in good shape in most areas, as storms will likely be driven by the heating of the day, and primarily impact the p.m. hours. While the severe weather threat looks low, lightning will be a hazard with any cells that develop. Look for the rain to continue into early next week. Accumulations should be an inch or less in most areas due to the scattered nature of the rainfall.

A plume of Saharan dust that has circled the globe from the deserts of Africa will bring hazy conditions in the upcoming days. This dust can sometimes trigger allergies. We saw the dust several times last summer.

Saharan dust plume later this week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.