Wednesday to stay cloudy and cool, more heavy rain possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start to see some improvements with the weather pattern today as the threat for heavy rain and severe weather has ended. Great weather is expected to return soon with another chance for heavy rain next week.

For your Wednesday morning, there will be some pockets of rain and isolated thunderstorms mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. Drizzle can be expected in many areas through mid-morning but any accumulations will be light.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise, and with the clouds hanging on throughout the day limiting the amount of sun that breaks through, high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for the third straight day. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast highs temperatures

Future clouds and radar is showing any accumulating rain moving east and away from us by the late morning, so we should be dry throughout the afternoon. Clouds will be slow to clear, so don’t be surprised if you don’t see the sun until tomorrow. That said, it’s not out of the question we could see some p.m. sunshine squeeze through across the northern ArkLaTex.

We have some great weather on the way Thursday through Saturday. We’ll start out with a chill Thursday morning as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but with mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon highs will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll touch 80 degrees in many areas Friday, but low humidity is expected through Friday so it will feel fantastic.

A south breeze returns this weekend, and that will start to drive up our humidity and temperatures. Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s. Outdoor plans look good to go, however, we may some rain develop Sunday afternoon/evening as our next weather disturbance approaches.

Unfortunately, it looks like a similar pattern for heavy rain may be setting up next week. A stalled front and several upper-level disturbances look to keep rain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, and possibly into late next week. The forecast model below is advertising widespread 2 to 4-inch totals with isolated higher amounts. This is a long-range outlook through next Friday, so the totals and locations of the heaviest rain will change. Coming off the heavy rain this week we are more prone to flooding, so keep up with the forecast while you enjoy the beautiful weather in the upcoming days.

Click here for the latest river and lake levels in the ArkLaTex.