Wednesday warms up nicely after a chilly Tuesday night

The pleasant weather pattern will continue for another day and possibly two. Rain returns Thursday night and Friday. The weekend looks rather cool for this time of year.

Tuesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s and warmed into the low to middle 70s. We will see similar conditions Wednesday. The biggest difference Wednesday will be a rather breezy south wind that will create a decent warm-up. Temperatures will begin on the chilly side in the low to mid-40s. Daytime highs will rebound nicely into the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Another cold front will slowly approach the area Thursday. As this system nears, look for clouds to increase over the northern half of the area. We will likely see a decent supply of sunshine Thursday over the south. The front will bring rain to the area the will spread from north to south Thursday night and Friday. While some thunder is possible, severe weather will likely not be much of a concern given that most of the rain will fall in the cooler air.

Saturday’s outlook is still somewhat up in the air. I still feel that we will see some rain around the area especially over the south half of the area. However, there are still some indications that the system developing in the Gulf by then may not spread the rain this far to the north. Stay Tuned.

Sunday and Monday will likely see some sunshine. It still looks like another storm system could bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Again, we still have a good amount of model variations on possible weather outcomes.

Temperatures in the week ahead will stay below normal. After highs in the mid-70s for the next few days. Look for cooler air for Friday and this weekend. The clouds will likely keep temperatures in the 60s. We should warm back to the low 60s by early next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s.

Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on the week ahead and for the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

–Todd Warren

