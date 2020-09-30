Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week, with another cold front cooling temperatures soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our wonderful late September weather will continue today, with another cold front on the way tomorrow to reinforce the comfortable temperatures to close out the week and into the weekend.

You can pick the weather conditions you enjoy most today. If you prefer cool air, we will have sunrise temperatures in the 40s and low 50s under clear skies. If temperatures in the 70s are more your speed get out there around lunchtime, and if you prefer warmer weather in the mid-80s the afternoon will be perfect for you.

A returning south wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour will be responsible for the warming trend today, as high temperatures will wind up in the mid-80s between 2-4 p.m. Humidity will stay very low so it won’t feel too bad out there even during the warmest hours of the day. Expect another day with sunshine from sunrise to sunset.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A dry cold front will move in overnight and tomorrow. Due to the dry air ahead of this front, we won’t be able to squeeze out any raindrops. This front will turn our wind to the north again bringing another surge of cool and dry air. The northern ArkLaTex will fall back into the 70s Thursday, with the rest of us enjoying the temperature drop into the 70s Friday through Sunday.

We will see a few more clouds Saturday ahead of a late weekend cold front. This front will move in early Sunday, and could bring a few morning showers and isolated storms to the northern ArkLaTex, before moving south through the rest of the region during the afternoon. Again, the dry air will limit any widespread or heavy rain, but we may see some light accumulations during the day.

The cool mornings are here to stay, as lows will be in the 50s for at least the next week.

