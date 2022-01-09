Week ahead begins with cooler temperatures and ends with another warming trend

Much cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex Sunday night and Monday. Another warming trend begins Tuesday and will continue through Friday with 70s possible. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until late Friday or Friday night.

Sunday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The rain has pretty much moved out of our area and we will begin to see cooler air filter southeast through the area behind a cold front. Temperatures Monday will be much cooler as morning lows will begin in the 20s over the northern half of the area and the low to middle 30s further south. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be slightly below normal with highs in the low to middle 50s. Lows Monday night will once again dip into the 20s and low 30s. Much of the ArkLaTex will flirt with 60 degrees Tuesday as our next warming trend begins.

Futurecast shows that the clouds that we have witnessed Sunday will move out Sunday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Monday. That sunshine will likely stick around through most of the week ahead. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until a disturbance approaches the area late Friday and Friday night. That rain will likely come to an end Friday night or Saturday morning.

Models have backed off dramatically on the amount of rain projected from this disturbance. It now appears that most of the area will receive less than ¼” of rain. It is also possible that much of the area could stay totally dry from now through the middle of next week.

Cooler air will return to our area next weekend as highs retreat to the 50s and lows return to the 30s. Yet another warming will likely begin during the beginning of next week with highs returning to the 60s and lows warming to the 40s by the middle of next week