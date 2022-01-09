Week ahead begins with cooler temperatures and ends with another warming trend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Much cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex Sunday night and Monday.  Another warming trend begins Tuesday and will continue through Friday with 70s possible.  Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until late Friday or Friday night.

Sunday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  The rain has pretty much moved out of our area and we will begin to see cooler air filter southeast through the area behind a cold front.  Temperatures Monday will be much cooler as morning lows will begin in the 20s over the northern half of the area and the low to middle 30s further south.  Temperatures Monday afternoon will be slightly below normal with highs in the low to middle 50s.  Lows Monday night will once again dip into the 20s and low 30s.  Much of the ArkLaTex will flirt with 60 degrees Tuesday as our next warming trend begins.

Futurecast shows that the clouds that we have witnessed Sunday will move out Sunday night.  We will see plenty of sunshine Monday.  That sunshine will likely stick around through most of the week ahead.  Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until a disturbance approaches the area late Friday and Friday night.  That rain will likely come to an end Friday night or Saturday morning.  

Models have backed off dramatically on the amount of rain projected from this disturbance.  It now appears that most of the area will receive less than ¼” of rain.  It is also possible that much of the area could stay totally dry from now through the middle of next week.

Cooler air will return to our area next weekend as highs retreat to the 50s and lows return to the 30s.  Yet another warming will likely begin during the beginning of next week with highs returning to the 60s and lows warming to the 40s by the middle of next week

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest image from Marshall, TX
Latest image from Coushatta, LA
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss