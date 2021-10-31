Week begins with sunshine and ends with the coldest air of the season

The sunshine that we have enjoyed this weekend will continue Monday. Clouds begin to return to the area Tuesday. Rain is looking likely from Tuesday night possibly into Thursday morning. The coldest air of the season is on the way late this week.

Sunday has been another gorgeous day of weather around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a rather cold start with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 70s. Monday’s start will not be as chilly. We will likely see lows Monday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Look for daytime highs Monday afternoon to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Sunday night. Expect plenty of sunshine to return Monday. Most of the area will stay mostly clear Monday night. We could see a few clouds begin to move into the northern edge of the area late Monday night. Tuesday will begin with sunshine over most of the area. Look for clouds to increase from north to south during the day. A few showers will be possible mainly over the northern quarter of the area. This rain will gradually spread south Tuesday night and Wednesday. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Severe weather is not expected. A blend of models indicates that much of the area will have a good chance of receiving around one inch of rain.

Much cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that will produce the rain. The rain will likely end Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures Thursday will likely struggle to make it far into the 50s. The clouds will clear Thursday night. Look for plenty of sunshine from Friday that could stick around through most of next week. Most of the area will likely experience the coldest air of the season Saturday morning. Lows will likely dip into the mid to upper 30s. We will see a warming trend to close the upcoming 10 day period. Look for highs to gradually warm back up to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows will likely warm back into the low to middle 40s.

-Todd Warren