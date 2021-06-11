Weekend begins hot and dry and ends hot with a little rain

It will stay hot and humid for most of the week ahead with a slight chance for scattered t’storms Sunday and possibly Monday. Rain could increase late next week thanks to a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Friday was a hot and humid day that began with lots of clouds and ended with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and warmed into the low to middle 90s. The weekend will begin with plenty of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the middle 70s. Look for daytime highs to once again soar into the low to middle 90s. Heat index values will once again climb above 100 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky around the area Friday night and Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday night as a disturbance approaches from the north. This disturbance will produce a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Rain chances are looking rather slim and it is possible that many, if not most locations will stay dry. It will stay hot Sunday with highs once again in the low to middle 90s. Pretty much all of our area will receive less than ¼”.

Drier weather will return during the middle of next week with no relief from the heat and humidity. Look for highs to stay in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease in the lower 70s. That could change by the end of next week.

Models continue to indicate a tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and head towards the north. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a low chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. If this system forms, there is a great deal of uncertainty as to where it will go. The majority of long-range models indicate that it could head into the Louisiana coast. Another sends it to Mississippi. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will stay to the SE of the ArkLaTex. Again, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how this will play out so stay tuned!!

–Todd Warren