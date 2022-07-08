The weekend will likely begin with some of the hottest air of the summer as temperatures could approach 105 in spots. A weak front could bring a little rain this weekend. A stronger front will bring slightly cooler air and a little rain next week.

High temperatures so far today

A hot start to the weekend: Thursday was the hottest day of the week so far as temperatures climbed up to and above 100 degrees over most of the area. It will likely get a bit hotter Saturday. A weak frontal boundary will approach the area from the north. This boundary could help to heat temperatures Saturday afternoon. Lows Saturday will likely settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will then see afternoon temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to as high as 105.

Heat Index: Combine the heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values in the range of 105 to 110 degrees. Stay out of the heat if you can. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Current Heat Index

A little weekend rain? Futurecast shows that the approaching front could squeeze out a few showers over the part of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A few storms will be possible, especially over the eastern half of the area which will be further away from the upper-level ridge. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk that one or two storms could become severe producing some issues with strong wind. The rain will gradually decrease Saturday night as it shifts to the south. A few scattered showers will again be possible Sunday. The rain Sunday will be focused on the southern half of the area.

Futurecast updated every hour

Below-normal rainfall: The upper-level ridge will likely limit the amount of rain that we receive in the ArkLaTex in the upcoming week. Much of the area will stay dry this weekend and those areas that do get rain will likely see less than ½”. A second front will move through the area during the middle of next week. This front will bring another chance of rain mainly on Wednesday and Thursday. Combine this rain with what is expected this weekend and could still see totals of less than ½” for most of the area. The best chance of seeing heavier totals of 1” or more will be highest over the southern half of the area.



A slight break from the heat: Models continue to show that the change in our weather pattern late next week will take the edge off of the extreme heat. Highs will likely stay close to 100 degrees through Wednesday. We will close the week with highs easing into the middle 90s and lows close to normal in the low to middle 70s. Another warming trend could begin by next weekend.