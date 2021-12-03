Weekend begins with rain and ends with strong storms

The first in a series of disturbances will bring some rain to part of the ArkLaTex Friday night. A cold front will bring storms to all of the area Sunday night. Cooler air moves in behind the front with more rain Tuesday and possibly next Saturday.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and have returned to the 70s over most of the area. Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around this weekend. The weekend will begin with lows Saturday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs Saturday will once again return to the middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that a disturbance will likely bring some scattered showers to the area Friday night. We will see the main focus of rain shift to the northern half of the area Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Look for lots of clouds this weekend with some sunshine occasionally mixed in. A strong cold front will invade the area Sunday night and will likely bring a line of strong thunderstorms. It is possible that this line could become severe in a few isolated spots with wind likely being the biggest concern. The rain will shift into the southern half of the area Monday morning and should come to an end by Monday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that much of the area will have a decent shot at picking up at least one inch of rain. This rain is just the beginning. Another upper-level disturbance will bring more rain to the area Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning. Severe weather will not be a concern with this system as temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 50s.

We will take a pause in the rain Thursday and Friday of next week with warmer air gradually returning to the area. Daytime highs will warm to the 60s Thursday and the 70s both Friday and Saturday. Another strong cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Saturday. It is a bit early to project on any severe weather threat. I can say that it cannot be ruled out. Next weekend will end with some sunshine as some rather chilly air moves into the ArkLaTex. Highs will likely retreat to the 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s.

-Todd Warren