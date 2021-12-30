Weekend begins with strong storms and ends with coldest air of the winter so far

The above-normal temperatures will stick around for two more days with little rain Friday. Strong to severe storms will develop late Friday night and move through the area Saturday. The coldest air of the winter so far moves in Saturday night.

Thursday has been a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We began with dense fog over most of the area with temperatures in the 50s. Thanks to some sunshine mixing in with the clouds, temperatures Thursday afternoon returned to the 70s. We will stay warm Friday with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures Friday morning will not be as cool as we will see lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect daytime highs Friday to range from the middle 70s north to the lower 80s south.

Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over the area Thursday night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance for a scattered shower. We will likely see a few scattered thunderstorms develop Friday evening. The severe risk with this activity is looking rather low and if we have severe weather Friday evening it will be very isolated. These storms will likely shift some to the north Friday night. The severe weather risk will likely increase late Friday night over the northwestern edge of the area as the line of storms begins to shift back to the southeast. This line will move across most of the area Saturday morning and then move out of the area early Saturday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight risk of severe weather with this activity. That means that any reports of severe weather should be rather scattered. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest concern. The tornado risk is looking low but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Colder air will quickly move in behind a cold front that will roll through the area late Saturday. We will likely see temperatures fall from the low to middle 70s ahead of the front Saturday afternoon to the mid to upper 20s behind the front Saturday night. Sunday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to middle 40s. Look for a dry weather pattern to settle in next week with a warming trend. Highs will return to the low 70s by Wednesday. Lows will warm into the mid to upper 40s. We could see a chance of rain next Thursday and again late next weekend.

-Todd Warren