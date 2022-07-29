The scattered showers and t’storms that have developed today will end this evening. Scattered storms will return Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. The hot and dry weather pattern will return Sunday and continue through all of next week.

More ‘normal’ temperatures: Friday has turned out to be another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again began in the mid to upper 70s over most of the area. Thanks to plenty of sunshine for most of the day, afternoon temperatures have returned to the upper 90s to near 100 over most of the area. We will likely see more clouds over the area Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will once again begin in the mid to upper 70s. Expect daytime highs to be closer to normal for a change as we will see highs in the low to middle 90s.

One more day with some rain: Futurecast shows that the scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed this afternoon will likely end later this evening. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Friday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop during the afternoon. The storms will once again be most numerous over the northern half of the area. As temperatures cool down Saturday evening, the storms will gradually decrease and come to an end. The clouds will decrease Saturday night. An isolated afternoon storm will be possible Sunday, but rain chances will be a bit lower.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rainfall potential: It still appears that the best chance of seeing more widespread beneficial rain will be over the northern half of the area. We could see scattered reports of an inch or more over parts of NE TX, SE OK, and SW AR. Further south in E TX and NW LA, rainfall totals will probably be less than ½”. It is possible that many locations will stay totally dry.



More heat next week: Models continue to show that the upper-level ridge will regain its grip on our weather through most of next week. This will bring the continuation of the hot and mainly dry weather pattern. Lows next week will likely stay above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will quickly return to the upper 90s with triple-digit heat possible in a few spots mainly during the middle of the week. For the past several days we have seen small and spotty heat-driven showers pop up over a few isolated spots. I expect that we will see something similar most days next week, but rain totals should be rather limited.

Texarkana July Record: Texarkana has unofficially reached 100 degrees this afternoon. Once that is verified, it means that it is the 21st day this month with a high of 100 or above. This July will also very likely go down as the hottest July on record in Texarkana. Let’s hope August isn’t any worse.