Weekend looking dry with cold nights and warmer days

A Mainly dry weather pattern will stick around until the end of next week. We’ll see two more cold nights with temperatures near freezing. The warming trend that began today will continue.

Friday was a mostly sunny and warmer day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures stayed below normal with highs in the mid-50s. We will continue to see some rather cold nights through the weekend. Look for overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday nights in the upper 20s to low 30s. Despite the cold nights, daytime highs will continue to slowly warm-up. Thanks to plenty of sunshine Saturday, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s. Expect more clouds to mix in with the sunshine Sunday as daytime highs warm to the lower 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A weak upper-level disturbance will move through the area late Sunday and Sunday night. This system will have limited moisture to work with so rain is looking unlikely. Expect some clouds both Sunday and Monday. Once this system clears our area, we’ll see the acceleration of the warming trend for the middle of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows during this period will warm to the 40s. Daytime highs should warm to the upper 60s to low 70s.

The warming trend will come to an end by the end of next week as another upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. Clouds will increase Thursday and bring a chance for some showers late in the day. The chance for showers will likely continue Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures. HIghs Friday through next weekend will return to the 50s. Lows will stay near or above normal in the 40s. Some models are hinting that we could see an inch or two of rain over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex during this time. Amounts should be much lighter over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. It appears that temperatures could stay below normal for Thanksgiving week. I’ll have the latest in your 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook during my live update Friday evening at 8:30 pm.

Have a great weekend!!

–Todd Warren

