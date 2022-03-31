A dry Friday will lead to a slight chance of rain for part of the ArkLaTex Friday night. The weekend looks dry and much warmer. Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives late Monday and Monday night. Pleasant weather settles in next week.

High temperatures so far today

Another warming trend begins: Temperatures Thursday were below normal as highs only climbed into the mid to upper 60s. It will be a bit on the cold side Thursday night as Friday will begin with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. The northern part of the ArkLaTex could see temperatures dip close to freezing. We will begin another warming trend Friday that will last through the weekend. Look for highs Friday to return to the lower 70s over most of the area. The weekend will begin with lows in the 40s and lower 50s. It will be quite pleasant Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend will end with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday’s forecast

A mainly dry weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. We will see plenty of sunshine for most of Friday with a few clouds moving into part of the area Friday afternoon and Friday evening. A fast-moving disturbance will bring lots of clouds and a chance for a few showers to mainly the northern half of the area Friday night. This system will quickly move out giving way to lots of sunshine for most of Saturday. We will see a clear sky Saturday night and a mostly sunny sky Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Our next threat of storms: We will probably have to wait until late next Monday or Monday night to see our next shot of seeing some thunderstorms. There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the location and strength of this system as it approaches our area. That being said, it is still too early to predict the extent of any severe weather threat. As of right now, I can only say that severe weather cannot be ruled out.

Severe weather potential for the next week

Rainfall Potential: As of right now, it looks like rainfall totals from our next round of storms will be similar to our last round of storms. Most of the area will receive anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. We could receive scattered reports of 1 to 1.5”.

Rainfall potential for the next 10 days



Pleasant weather for most of next week Once this next system moves out of the ArkLaTex, we will settle into a dry and pleasant weather pattern for the rest of next week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with 80s returning by the end of next weekend. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s.