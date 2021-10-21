Weekend looks warm and mainly dry with storms possible Sunday night

The above-normal temperatures will continue in the ArkLaTex through the weekend and the first half of next week. Strong storms will be possible for part of the area Sunday night. More storms still look promising on Wednesday.

Thursday was another quiet day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and rather warm temperatures. Lows Thursday morning were in the low to middle 60. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s over most of the area with cooler temperatures over the northern edge of the region behind a weak cold front that is moving through. Temperatures Friday will get off to a cooler start behind the front with lows mainly in the low to middle 50s. Highs Friday afternoon will soar back into the low to middle 80s over most of the area.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Expect plenty of sunshine that will mix in with a few clouds Friday. We will stay dry Friday night with a mostly clear sky. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday as daytime highs return to the mid to upper 80s. I cant’ totally rule out a stray shower or thunderstorms Saturday and especially Sunday afternoon.

A fast-moving disturbance will move across the middle of the country Sunday night. Some models indicate that some strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk with all severe weather threats possible. There is still a great deal of model uncertainty as to how this will play out. If we do see any severe weather the chances will be highest over the northern edge of the area.

Upper-level high pressure will then move over our area Monday and Tuesday bringing the chance of 90-degree heat. Our next disturbance will then quickly move across the area Tuesday night or Wednesday bringing the threat for more possibly strong to severe storms. Models show that the heaviest rain in the next week will likely fall over the northern third of the area where one to as many as three inches will be possible. The rest of the area will likely see totals of less than an inch. We will turn cooler behind Wednesday’s disturbance. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 50s.

-Todd Warren