Weekend rain now looks more isolated

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase this weekend with cooler temperatures. A mainly dry weather pattern returns next week with near normal temperatures.

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day. Most of the area was dry with highs in the low to middle 90s. Expect some change this weekend. Models continue to show a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for much of the area. It now appears that the highest rain chances will be to the west of the ArkLaTex Saturday with some hit or miss storms developing in our area Saturday afternoon. It is possible that many, if not most, locations could stay dry Saturday. We will see slightly cooler temperatures Saturday. Most of the area will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be cooler over the western edge of the area in NE TX where clouds and scattered t’storms will be a bit more numerous. The highest rain chances for most of the ArkLaTex will hold off until Sunday. Even then, the activity will be rather scattered in nature. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

Models show that most of the area will see less than 1/2″. It is still possible that we could see a few 1″ rainfall totals over the NW edge of the area. Look for upper level high pressure to build back over our area for most of next week. This will limit the chance for rain in our area and allow for temperatures to return to normal levels. We’ll see highs next week return to the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid 70s.

In the longer range picture, it still appears that the upper ridge could migrate more eastward towards the ArkLaTex. This will result in some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far during the second week of August. It also means that rainfall could be hard to come by.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

