SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After chamber of commerce weather, our high-pressure moves on to the east resulting in clouds building into the area. At the same time, a big system in the western US begins to move our way. High pressure at the surface will bring a SSE flow which will increase our cloud cover Friday night and Saturday. A double whammy sets up with, not one, but two low-pressure systems to our west.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Southerly flow will commence with above normal temperatures once again through Sunday. The first system pushes into the central plains dragging a cold front through the southern plains on Saturday. Thunderstorms develop in the northwestern parts of the ArkLaTex as the front stalls. The second system moves into New Mexico and Arizona and initiates an upward motion in our atmosphere which could spawn strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk area for severe storms in NE Texas, SE Oklahoma, and SW Arkansas along and north of the I-30 corridor. A Marginal Risk is south of the I-30 corridor but does not reach the I-20 corridor. High and damaging winds, as well as isolated tornadoes, could be found in the Northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. All of this pushes through by Monday. Much cooler air filters in Monday into Tuesday but we get much warmer by the end of next week. However, over-running conditions will lead to showers on Wednesday as moist air builds over a shallow cold air mass.