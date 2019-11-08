Weekend temperatures warm up ahead of a strong Monday cold front

Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex this weekend with a nice warming trend. Another strong cold front still expected to bring near-record temperatures next week. Below normal temperatures to stick around for a while.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day over most of the ArkLaTex. We did manage to see more sunshine over the northern part of the area. Look for some improvements in our weather pattern for the weekend. Sunshine will return to the entire area with a warming trend. The weekend will get off to a chilly start with lows Saturday morning in the low 30s for most of the area. Daytime highs Saturday should recover from that chilly start as we top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for the sunshine and warming trend to stick around Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s which is pretty close to normal for this time of year.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Another strong cold front will move through the area Monday and will bring another round of rain. Due to the lack of instability, I don’t expect much in terms of thunderstorms and am not concerned about severe weather. The main story with this front will be how cold it will become behind it. Tuesday will be a very chilly day with clouds decreasing and highs in the low 40s. Minus a few high clouds, Tuesday night will be rather clear. That combined with little wind and very dry air will allow overnight lows to dip into the low to mid-20s. It is looking likely that we will set a record low in Texarkana Wednesday morning. Shreveport could come close to its record.

Most of next week is looking dry once we get past Monday. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that develops in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a very slight chance that it may produce some light rain next Wednesday & Thursday. In its wake, we’ll stay mainly dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Longer range models show that more normal temperatures could be on the way by for the last half of the month. Check back to this article for my latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

