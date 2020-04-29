Well above-normal temperatures return by the weekend after a cool couple of nights

A dry weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex for most of the next week. Above-normal temperatures will return by the end of the workweek. Our next chance for rain could hold off until the middle of next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday with temperatures that were near or slightly below normal for this time of year. We will likely see the continuation of that sunshine through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip to below normal levels both Wednesday and Thursday nights. We will see lows range from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Look for daytime highs Thursday to be slightly below normal as we climb to the mid to upper 70s.

A warming trend will settle into the area starting Friday as upper-level high pressure builds over the southern half of the country. This is the reason that we will stay dry. Look daytime highs to return to the low to mid-80s by Friday. The warming trend continues this weekend as we will be in the middle 80s this Saturday and the mid to upper 80s Sunday and possibly Monday.

A few models are indicating that a cold front will approach the area by the middle of next week. This disturbance will bring a chance for some rain the could begin as soon as Tuesday and last into Thursday. As of right now, it appears that the main upper-level impulse will stay far enough to the north and east that severe weather chance should stay rather slim. Once this feature moves through we should see a break in the warm-up. Highs will return to the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will return to the upper 50s to low 60s.

–Todd Warren