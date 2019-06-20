‘We’re still here by the grace of God’: BPSO Deputy home damaged in overnight storms

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is expressing thanks this morning after the overnight storms that severely damaged his home, didn’t cause any injuries or loss of life.

Deputy Carl Jones was in his home last night when the storm hit.

‘Were still here by the grace of God. He saved us and he’ll do it. I’m a believer. I trust God, he’ll do it for you. And he did it for us tonight. And for my neighbors too and the deputies check on them and they were fine too. He just watched over our whole little community down here”‘ said Jones.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says much of the damage is on Butler Hill Road. They’ve set up a command center in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service will determine if it was a tornado that caused the damage.

