Wet and mild weather continues through Wednesday with heavy rain possible

Temperatures will stay rather mild for this time of year through Wednesday with lots of clouds and periods of heavy rain. Sunshine returns Thursday and could stick around through the weekend with warmer temperatures.

Monday was a cloudy and rather mild day for this time of year. We have seen a temporary pause in the rainfall with temperatures throughout the day staying in the 60s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Tuesday. Lows in the morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 60s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 80s.

Futurecast shows that our break from the rain will end Monday night. The threat for scattered showers and thundershowers will increase. Rain with a few thunderstorms will become much more widespread Tuesday afternoon. The periods of heavy rain will continue off and on through Tuesday night. We should start to see the rain decrease in coverage and intensity Wednesday.

Severe weather is looking unlikely Tuesday and Tuesday night, but can’t totally be ruled out. We have just enough instability in the atmosphere to allow one or two strong to severe storms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk mainly for areas near and south of Interstate 20 in E TX and NW LA.

The main concern in the coming days will be the potential for heavy rain. Most of the area should expect to see one to two inches of additional rainfall. Many areas could receive more than three inches. Flash Flooding could become an issue especially over the southern edge of the area that received the heaviest rainfall Sunday.

Sunshine will gradually return to the ArkLaTex Thursday. It is possible that we could see it stick around through the weekend with warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. We will have a slight chance for rain to end the weekend Sunday. That rain threat will increase Monday and could begin another extended wet period for our area.

–Todd Warren