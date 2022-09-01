Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue over the ArkLaTex for the next several days. We will likely see a decent chance of rain through the Labor Day weekend and most of next week. Daytime temperatures will likely remain below normal.

The rain returns: After a dry day Wednesday over most of the ArkLaTex, scattered showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage Thursday. Futurecast shows that the rain that has developed today will likely come to an end for most of the area Thursday night. As some upper-level energy approaches from the northwest, showers and thunderstorms will become even more likely during the day Friday with several pockets of heavy rain looking likely. This rain will decrease Friday evening and Friday night. More rain is looking promising Saturday but the coverage will probably not be as extensive as Friday’s rain.

Futurecast updated every hour

September begins on a wet note: Futurecast shows that it is likely that much of the area could receive at least one inch of rain from now through Saturday. The heaviest rain could fall over parts of East and Northeast Texas where there could be some reports of two to over three inches.

Temperatures to ease with high humidity: Thanks to more clouds and a better chance of rain for the next few days, daytime temperatures will likely not be as hot as today. The rather humid conditions will keep overnight lows slightly above normal. Lows Friday morning will once again be in the low to middle 70s. Highs Friday afternoon will be several degrees below normal as we will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 80s over most of the area. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures through the Labor Day weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay slightly above normal thanks to all of the humidity. Expect lows during the next ten days to stay in the low to middle 70s.

How much rain? It’s should be no surprise that with the chance of rain possible during the entire ten-day period ahead of us that rainfall totals will be well above normal for this time of year. Most models show that all of the area will have a good chance of seeing at least two inches during this period. Given the scattered nature of the rain, we will probably have a big variation in rainfall totals. Some areas could get less than an inch and a few areas could see four to six inches.

Drought had ended for most of the ArkLaTex: The latest Drought Monitor was released today and it shows that most of the ArkLaTex is no longer experiencing drought condtions. We continue to see level one to level four drought over the northwest corner of the area with the driest conditions over McCurtain County. These areas will likely see some improvement with the rain expected in the next few weeks.