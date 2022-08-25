Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

The next seven days will be described as, “DITTO. “ The reason is relatively simple. There is a lingering stationary front south of Interstate 20. Thus, all the ingredients can still come together for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop., especially along and south of Interstate 20. Wet soil will yield muggy conditions and will keep morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Current Futurecast

An area of low pressure in the upper levels over the southeastern United States will allow a northwesterly flow into our site. In the meantime, a surface low-pressure system will be found in the Gulf of Mexico that will pump plentiful moisture into our area. The result will be continued chances of rain and storms along and south of Interstate 20.

7 Day Forecast

This scenario will continue through at least the middle of next week. It appears, at this point, that the impact past the middle of next week may find an extended period of rain and storms with heavy rain chances returning to the overnight period beyond midweek. All this is to say that the excessive rain situation for parts of the ArkLaTex may not soon diminish.