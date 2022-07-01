FUTURECAST

The tropical low-pressure system is finally inland, making landfall near Sabine Pass. Ongoing rain and storms are well to our south in deep East Texas and West Central Louisiana. And it appears the low will tend to follow the Sabine River Valley. However, the best moisture will be in south-central Arkansas through northern Louisiana into deep East Texas. That will be on the east side of the low-pressure system. This will focus on rain and storm activity in the same areas, roughly the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex during Friday.

Of course, that will lead to cooler temperatures, in the 80s, in the same area Friday. In addition, there could be further development as the remnants of the low veers eastward along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor.

In addition, Friday night into Saturday could see redevelopment in, roughly, the same area, the southeastern half of the ArkLaTex. Hopefully, on Sunday, we could find more beneficial rain as well. However, as the remnants meander slowly eastward, much of the precipitation on Monday, the Fourth of July holiday, should be in the eastern third of the ArkLaTex and decreasing. At the same time, our pesky upper-level high pressure will move closer to our area with heat and heat index levels increasing. In that case, don’t forget to take precautions for your Fourth of July activities.!