What to do before Hurricane season begins

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season is June 1, but you should already have your hurricane plan in place.

The ArkLaTex doesn’t face the same threat as our neighbors along the gulf coast, but it’s still recommended you have several items in place:

Make a list of supplies for your hurricane kit

Organize important documents

Develop an evacuation plan

“We have to prepare like we normally do. Now is a good time to start getting supplies for your hurricane kit. You should look over your insurance information” said National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Ken Graham.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th. The peak of the season is in September.

Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season

Click here for hurricane preparedness documents.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.