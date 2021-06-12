Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Widely scattered storms possible Sunday otherwise more heat

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, clouds and some rain showers have kept daytime temperatures down somewhat. A weakening batch of showers south of Dallas produced some rain in East Texas. This evening, we will see temperatures settling into the 80s. Overnight, lows will drop down into the 70s. A weak disturbance around the edge of the big upper high will produce isolated and scattered storms for the region. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s.

A few isolated showers will be possible for Monday. If you don’t see any rain, it will simply remain hot and humid. The big upper high will keep conditions toasty for the next few days. Highs will stay in the middle 90s. Heat index values will range between 100-105. If you have to be outside for an extended part of the day, be sure to practice heat safety.

Tropical Outlook for Saturday

By the end of the week, we turn our attention to the Gulf of Mexico. As of this evening, an area of disturbed weather has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression. Models are in agreement with this area moving north into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. However, it remains unclear where it will go and if this will develop into something tropical. We have plenty of time to follow this area of low pressure. Models are showing potential impacts from Texas to Florida! We will keep you advised.

The next seven days

