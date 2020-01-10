Widespread and significant severe weather possible later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The entire ArkLaTex is under the threat of a significant severe weather outbreak Friday evening through Friday night. Storms could become severe as soon as this afternoon in some areas. The threat for damaging wind gusts is EXTREME, the threat for tornadoes is HIGH, and the threat for STRONG and long-lived tornadoes is possible.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) continues to highlight ‘moderate risk’ and ‘enhanced risk’ levels for severe storms. These are threat levels 3 and 4. By definition, a moderate risk means, “widespread severe storms likely,” with some long-lived and intense storms. According to the SPC this is only the 4th ‘moderate risk’ issued in the month of January in the United States since 2004.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon through sunrise Saturday

Of particular concern today is the risk for all severe weather hazards. Damaging wind, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding are possible. Here is a breakdown of the threats.

HIGH WIND: We could see hurricane-force wind speeds of 70 to 80 miles per hour. The reason the risk was bumped up to ‘moderate’ is for this potential.

TORNADO: Several brief spin-up tornadoes are likely as the main line of storms moves in this evening and overnight. There is also an afternoon window to see a few tornadoes ahead of the cold front.

HAIL: Large hail is possible it is a lower threat than wind and tornadoes. A few cells capable of producing quarter to half-dollar sized hail will be possible.

While we may see some rain and thunder this morning, our severe weather window won’t open up until this afternoon. The mainline of storms driven by a cold front won’t arrive until after sunset.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



Afternoon:A warm and humid afternoon is expected with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The warm air, rich Gulf moisture, and an increase in upper-level energy could lead to discrete thunderstorm development this afternoon. These storms tend to be isolated in nature, long-lived, and often produce the strongest tornadoes and largest hail. There is no guarantee that these storms will develop.

Evening and Overnight: The widespread severe threat will move in as a line of thunderstorms develops to our west and moves into the ArkLaTex this evening. The main line will be capable of all severe weather hazards.

Damaging wind gusts are likely with some gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour. Within the line, we will have the potential to see brief spin-up tornadoes. While on the low end of the EF-scale, these tornadoes can produce significant damage and can often occur with little warning.

Heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding throughout the ArkLaTex. With the slow movement of the front and intensity of the storms, widespread accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the northern ArkLaTex through tonight.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.