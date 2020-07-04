Widespread rain and thunderstorms expected Sunday through Tuesday, heavy rain possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stalled frontal boundary, plenty of warm and humid air, and an arriving area of low pressure will combine to bring repeated rounds of thunderstorms to the region Saturday night through at least the middle of next week.

If you are planning on blasting off fireworks Saturday night or visiting one of the local displays, we are expecting scattered thunderstorms to develop at some point and then move south across the region. So far most of the rain Saturday has been confined to the northern ArkLaTex. There is a chance these storms won’t develop until well after sunset in most areas, giving most of us a window of dry weather between 8-10 p.m. for fireworks.

Scattered thunderstorms may be ongoing overnight and into Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will continue throughout the day Sunday, as thunderstorms develop off and on for several days. The stormy pattern will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday, so ready the umbrella for battle in the upcoming days.

While we aren’t expected to see any significant severe weather, any of these storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. To be notified of any strong or lightning producing thunderstorms approaching your location, download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app.

The increase in rain and cloud cover will hold highs in the 80s in most areas Sunday through Tuesday, but humidity will remain high across the region.

Sunday forecast highs

We will need to be on the lookout for heavy rain in some spots. Forecast models are showing a good 1 to 3 inches of rain for much of the region over the next 7 days, with some isolated spots picking up perhaps more than 4 inches of rain. It is possible we could see some localized flash flooding of roadways, underpasses, and poor drainage areas this week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Monday evening

A ridge of high pressure will begin to nudge the rainy pattern out of the ArkLaTex by Thursday, with only slight rain chances Thurday through Saturday. Any time this happens in the month of July it means the potential for a heatwave to return. Highs will be in the mid and perhaps upper 90s late in the week and into next weekend.

