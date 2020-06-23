Widespread thunderstorms expected Tuesday, a few strong storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front today and impact much of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, but likely a few degrees lower than yesterday.

A cold front is moving into the northern ArkLaTex and this will likely trigger a few storms across the I-30 corridor this morning. We are also watching a large area of thunderstorms to our west near Dallas. The outflow from these storms combined with the approaching front will bring scattered to numerous thunderstorms for much of the region this afternoon and evening.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center has all ArkLaTex counties and parishes in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather. This means 1 or 2 storms could become severe, with damaging wind and large hail possible. The SPC indicates low confidence in the exact location of the best ingredients for storms, and that is preventing them from including any of our area in a ‘slight risk’ outlook at this time.

Tuesday severe weather outlook

Due to the widespread coverage of rain and storms today it should hold our temperatures in the low to mid 80s, a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The cold front will be located along or south of I-20 on Wednesday. This means rain chances will be highest across east Texas and Louisiana. We may see a break from the rain across much of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

There will be an increase in rainfall Thursday and perhaps a dry day in all areas Friday before scattered storms pop-up through the weekend.

There has been a big change in the Weather Prediction Center’s rainfall map, with the heaviest rain now likely to fall across the southern half of the region where we could still see a good 2 to 4 inches of rain between now and early next week.

WPC expected rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days

