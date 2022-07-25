Heat Advisory

It appears that your Monday will be more of the same: hot and humid with heat advisories for parts of the area if not all of the area. And rain will be a rarity. Persistent upper level high pressure will continue to hold the ArkLaTex hostage for much of the week.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s followed by afternoon highs either side of the century mark. However, as we move into Friday and the weekend, changes take place.

FUTURECAST

A weak front will sink into our area. At almost the same time, a trough of low pressure will sink into the area. Both will combine to push the pesky upper level high-pressure away from the ArkLaTex. With plenty of moisture available due to a mostly southerly flow, the chances of rain and storms will increase. It is the best chance of rain that we have had in quite a while.

7 Day Forecast

Drought Monitor

Burn Bans

Morning lows Friday into the weekend will be in the mid 70s followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. But, will it make a dent in our ongoing drought or quash the Burn Bans? I am doubtful, but fingers are crossed. As we move into the following week, rain chances dwindle with a rise in temperatures…of course.