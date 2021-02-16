Willis Knighton Doctor urges parents to monitor children during winter weather to prevent injuries

Radar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Playing in the snow might be fun, but doctors say you need to mindful that too much fun can be harmful.

Dr. Richard Jacobson at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center said that if your skin is exposed to the snow or cold weather for too long you could develop frostbite and even worst hyperthermia.

The snow can be a lot of fun to play in, especially for children but doctor Richard Jacobson said people should avoid skin exposure to the snow for long periods of time to prevent winter injuries.

“Frankly I am kind of positive. I don’t want to scare people. I want them to enjoy the snow. We don’t get it much here,” Dr. Jacobson said.

Dr. Jacobson said as people play in the snow and create fun memories they can also be doing some harm and not know it.

“Last night, I think it was 4 or 2 degrees. That’s plenty of colds to cause frostbite. Plenty cold.”
“Most people are concerned or know of frost-nip,” said Dr. Jacobson.

Frost-nip is when your skin is exposed to cold temperatures for too long and you start to lose feeling in your hands, feet, ears, or nose. All signifying that it’s time to put away the snow boots and get inside.

“Frostbite is a full-thickness freeze to the skin itself. Horrible frostbite goes all the way to the bone. I would be surprised if that occurred here, but could.”

If you ignore these two signs and stay out in the cold, you’ll be bringing a life-threatening condition into play.

“Hyperthermia typically starts, it is basically the core temperature of the body, gets too cold,” he said.

Dr. Jacobson says a warm bath water can take care of frost bite but if someone has hyperthermia then they would need medical attention and avoid water.

We asked how long should parents allow their kids to stay outside and play in snow?

“Here I would say check on your kids every 15 to 30 minutes. Be with them if you can. All-day outside in 22-degree weather is some risky.” he said.

The hospital had no reports of any of these winter conditions as of Tuesday evening.

Click here for more information frostbite and hypothermia from the CDC.

