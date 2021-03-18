Windy and cooler Thursday, thunderstorms return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Quite the change today, as we will go from warm and stormy weather to breezy and cooler conditions. We have spectacular weather on the way for the weekend, before a few chances for thunderstorms next week.

No doubt you have heard or felt the wind outside this morning. Gusty northwest winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour have arrived behind yesterday’s cold front, dropping our temperatures into the upper 40s this morning. Make sure you take something with long sleeves if spending time outside today. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s (average for the date is 70°), with northwest wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour through the afternoon and evening. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for all areas.

Lake Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. Thursday

We don’t have any rain in the forecast today, but there are a few rain showers ongoing north of the ArkLaTex which will result in occasional cloud cover passing through. It will be mostly cloudy at times early in the day, and partly cloudy this afternoon as we will see more sunshine after 10 a.m.

The northwest breeze will continue at 10 to 15 miles per hour tonight, and that will bring cold low temperatures as we will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Friday morning.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, but the wind will remain at 10 to 15 miles per hour making for another breezy day.

Wind will finally relax as we head into the weekend, and it is shaping up to be a perfect weekend as Spring officially begins Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 60s, and returning to near 70 with partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Looking into next week, there will be a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, and again Thursday. The jury is still out on any potential strong to severe thunderstorms, but it’s possible we could see a low-end severe threat develop both days.