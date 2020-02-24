Windy and mild Monday.. cooler air takes over tonight.. dry pattern moving in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are dealing with a few rain showers as a cold front moves through the region this morning. Most of the rain will end before the morning commute, with windy, dry, and mild weather taking over for the remainder of the day.

1-hour radar loop

Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise, with a southwest and west wind picking up as we move thorugh the day. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. and winds will gust up to 20 to 30 miles per hour. Moderate to heavy chop is likely on area waterways.

We won’t feel the cooler air with this front until tonight, as daytime high temperatures will range from the low 60s north of I-30, to the mid-60s in Texarkana, to the low 70s across much of east Texas and Louisiana.

Rain will likely dissipate in most areas through the morning, but as an area of low pressure slides across this afternoon we could see a light rain shower mainly across the I-30 corridor. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The colder air associated with our passing front will move in tonight as lows drop into the low 40s under mostly clear skies. As the cooler air moves across the region we may see a few clouds develop and very light rain Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. It looks like most areas will miss the rain with a much needed dry pattern taking hold through at least Saturday.

Temperatures will fall off Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s and low 60s, before a round of temperatures in the 40s Wednesday. It will remain breezy through midweek as well.

Later in the week a pleasant and warmer pattern will return with highs Friday and Saturday in the 60s under sunny skies. Clouds will increase late in the weekend but for now I’ve left any chance for rain out of the forecast.

