Windy and mild Thursday, a cold front will bring a slight chance of rain, very cold air returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will step outside into a mild and breezy morning, as we will spend much of the day ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring a slight chance of a short-lived rain shower later today, and colder air tonight.

Increasing clouds overnight and a steady south breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour have kept the mild air trapped at the surface. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 50s this morning. Wind speeds will gradually increase through the morning, and it will be downright windy for much of the day with gusts out of the southwest at 30 miles per hour through the early afternoon. As the cold front passes your location wind will turn to the north gusting to 30 to 35 miles per hour this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region.

The south wind off the Gulf Of Mexico will bring what will be a ‘mild to warm and humid’ day considering it’s February. Highs will wind up in the low 70s across much of East Texas and Louisiana. Highs will be in the 60s across the northern ArkLaTex, but those highs will occur early in the afternoon. By the late afternoon (4-5 p.m.) temperatures will be falling into the 50s. The rest of the region will feel the temperature drop tonight as lows once again will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

This cold front will not bring much rainfall with it, but many of us will see a quick-moving shower at some point. With the front located north of I-30 at noon, the highest chance of rain in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas will be between sunrise and 2 p.m. The front will move into Shreveport/Bossier in the late afternoon, and out of the ArkLaTex after sunset. Any isolated thunderstorm activity will mainly be limited to areas south of I-20.

A lingering shower will be possible south of I-20 Friday, but most of us will enjoy dry weather, light wind, and cooler highs in the 50s.

The weekend is looking amazing. Mornings will be on the chilly side, but afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday.

Beware of what is on the way next week. A very strong arctic cold front will bring an unusually strong surge of cold air to much of the country. The ArkLaTex may see this front move in by Tuesday, but there is still some uncertainty as to the timing of the colder air. Once the colder air gets here it may stick around for a while. It’s possible highs Wednesday through next weekend may be in the 40s or even the 30s. And with a few rounds of precipitation, we will need to be on the lookout for potential freezing rain, sleet, or snow at some point if the forecast holds.